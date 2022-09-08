MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Stock Position Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDU. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

