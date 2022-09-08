Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,000 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 27.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 6.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 14.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average is $83.86. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.27%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

