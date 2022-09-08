Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASB. Stephens upped their price objective on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Associated Banc Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE ASB opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.69 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,145,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Associated Banc by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,799,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,050,000 after buying an additional 191,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,906,000 after buying an additional 1,550,652 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,996,000 after buying an additional 280,264 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after buying an additional 1,796,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

