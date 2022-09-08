Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SGFY. William Blair cut Signify Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Signify Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.50 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Signify Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Signify Health from $20.00 to $30.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.15.

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. Signify Health has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Signify Health by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Signify Health by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 86,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 41,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Signify Health by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 60,583 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

