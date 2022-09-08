D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,370 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,508,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,800,000 after purchasing an additional 106,922 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,723,000 after purchasing an additional 407,179 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,053,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,221,000 after purchasing an additional 240,132 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,791,000 after purchasing an additional 434,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,633,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,460,000 after purchasing an additional 66,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ PACW opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.39. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $51.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

