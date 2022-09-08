Bank of Montreal Can Sells 34,234 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,234 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

