Private Advisor Group LLC Has $849,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $65.04 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $87.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.03.

