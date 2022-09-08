Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $64.01 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $227.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average is $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ambarella to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

