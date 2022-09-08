Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $219.20 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $219,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,865,000. Saltoro Capital LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.07, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.