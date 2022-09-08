Bank of Montreal Can Sells 64,224 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,224 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

LNT stock opened at $63.11 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average of $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

