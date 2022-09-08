Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s current price.

COUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.95.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $270.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.79. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $445,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 1,237.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,825 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth approximately $136,679,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,922,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 87.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after purchasing an additional 991,100 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

