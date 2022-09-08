Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after buying an additional 820,147 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,966,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,517,597,000 after buying an additional 182,451 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,968,000 after acquiring an additional 512,954 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FISV stock opened at $105.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $117.42.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FISV. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.