Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Forrester Research by 10.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 13.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 8.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 6.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $60.90.

In other news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $371,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

