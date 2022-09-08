Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Cintas by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $428.19 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $409.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.28.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.89.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

