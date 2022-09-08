Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,916 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,916 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,357,000 after acquiring an additional 36,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,845,000 after acquiring an additional 39,491 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 114,020 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Arvinas by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 567,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,616,000 after purchasing an additional 104,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.06. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $98.67.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 255.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arvinas

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $86,789.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,544.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.