Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 78.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 43.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 86,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

Marriott International Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $157.60 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

