Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

ONEOK Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $60.38 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

