Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 11,050 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,383 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUV. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 119,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NUV stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $11.72.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.