Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $231,000 Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 246.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,695,000 after buying an additional 2,451,779 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after purchasing an additional 971,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,642,000 after purchasing an additional 720,291 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 788.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 691,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 613,996 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,842,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,936,000 after purchasing an additional 561,360 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 2.5 %

CAG stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

