First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,136,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,405,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,541,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st.

