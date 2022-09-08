Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on Parsons to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Parsons Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, CFO George L. Ball bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,905,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 122,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,565.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Parsons stock opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Parsons had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

