Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

