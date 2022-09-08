Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $1,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $86.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.059 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

