Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,806,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,472,000 after purchasing an additional 878,534 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,071,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,621,000 after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,383,000 after acquiring an additional 221,963 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 727,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,257,000 after acquiring an additional 106,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 709,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

VFH stock opened at $82.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $74.55 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.40.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

