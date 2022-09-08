Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Position Lowered by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 14.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 282,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,512,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Garmin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 304,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,691,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,004 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Garmin Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $90.73 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $86.73 and a fifty-two week high of $174.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.