Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Shake Shack worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,975 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $13,249,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2,427.0% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 117,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,072 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 96,154 shares during the period. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 284,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after purchasing an additional 94,176 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $100.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Shake Shack to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.39.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

