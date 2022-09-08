Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,460 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 480 shares of the software company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $379.72 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.