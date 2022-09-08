Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,162,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.98 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WMB shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.