Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2022

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,748,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Deere & Company by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,307,000 after buying an additional 563,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $207,038,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $365.94 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.