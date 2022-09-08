Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,748,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Deere & Company by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,307,000 after buying an additional 563,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $207,038,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $365.94 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

