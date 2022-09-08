Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.29.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
