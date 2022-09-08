Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $208.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $236.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.92.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

