Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 1,295 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.0 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average of $84.31. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $149.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

