Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $529.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $234.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $525.82 and a 200-day moving average of $520.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

