Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,587 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after buying an additional 2,090,653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,453,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,636,000 after acquiring an additional 342,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.60 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

