Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $180.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.