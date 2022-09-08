Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after acquiring an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,007,000 after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after acquiring an additional 41,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cigna by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after acquiring an additional 163,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $290.00 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $293.96. The stock has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.86.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

