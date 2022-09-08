Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,080 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.68.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 11.8 %

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $693,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,417,436.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,274 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,879 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEDG stock opened at $311.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.86 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.85.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.