Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,955 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $409,870,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,768,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,274,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth $36,044,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matterport by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Matterport alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTTR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Matterport Stock Up 3.5 %

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTTR opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.81. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.