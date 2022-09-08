U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2,258.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 195,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $82.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.51 and a 200-day moving average of $89.99. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

