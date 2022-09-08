U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 142,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,639,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,890,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average of $108.41. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

