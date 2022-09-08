U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen cut their price target on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $171.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.91. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.28 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

