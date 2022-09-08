U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 99,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 188,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 19,585 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 103,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 89,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $445,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27.

