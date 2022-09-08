iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,946 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 3,371.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,386,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 1,295.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 40,909 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Price Performance

iShares US Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $34.77.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

