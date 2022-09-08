LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.04% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $24,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 718.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUS opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.37%.

In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $2,248,479.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,899. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $2,248,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,150 shares of company stock worth $4,576,770 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

