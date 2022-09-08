Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Stock Holdings Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,696,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,040 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.72% of Chimera Investment worth $20,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 124,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 47,798 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.10. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

