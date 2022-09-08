LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,910 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.24% of Alaska Air Group worth $17,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,318,000 after purchasing an additional 678,268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,198 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 3,061.3% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 455,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 440,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 1,396.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 469,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,210,000 after purchasing an additional 437,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ALK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

