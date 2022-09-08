Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,888 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.24% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $17,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wayland R. Hicks purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $886.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

