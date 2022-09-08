U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 171 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $181.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.24. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.09 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

