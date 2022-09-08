LSV Asset Management Grows Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.46% of SMART Global worth $18,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SGH opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.38. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 48.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Ken Rizvi purchased 4,250 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ken Rizvi bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,461.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

SMART Global Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Stories

