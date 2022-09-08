U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF stock opened at $99.68 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a one year low of $68.74 and a one year high of $112.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.17.

