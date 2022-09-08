LSV Asset Management Acquires 57,800 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,506,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.40% of MFA Financial worth $18,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in MFA Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,722,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 61,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

MFA Financial stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.62%. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -338.46%.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

